Scentmaster benefits ASDA customers with kitchen waste smells

ASDA has extended its range of Addmaster products with a new range of bin liners containing Scentmaster technology.

Addmaster

The Scentmaster technology blocks unwanted odours, helping to keep kitchens smelling sweet by replacing the bad smells with a fresh, clean scent.

ASDA's new Extra Strong bin liner cartons are also printed with a QR code which links to a short video explaining the odour-masking technology contained in the plastic liners.

× Expand Scentmaster in ASDA bin liners How Scentmaster odour-masking technology keep kitchens smelling sweeter.

Karl Shaw , Addmaster Marketing Manager explained: “Animated video is great marketing tool for connecting with consumers. Many of our customers find it is a very inexpensive way of giving their products a competitive edge by explaining the benefits of our technologies.”

ASDA has also previously launched a range of Biomaster protected own label cling film, kitchen foil and greaseproof baking paper and a range of reusable Biomaster protected bags.