Scientists find way of making sustainable polymers from fragrant molecules

A way of making organic polymers from the fragrant molecules in conifers and fruit trees has been developed by scientist at the University of Birmingham.

The technique, developed for 3D printing applications, could lead to a new generation of sustainable materials for use in biomedical applications or prototyping.

Called terpenes, the molecules are found in the essential oils of a wide variety of plants and are often used in fragrances, cosmetics, and other household products.

Because they are tricky to extract and process, synthetic versions are often substituted.

Terpenes can also be used to produce resins, which makes them extremely interesting to chemists and engineers investigating new sustainable polymers to replace traditional plastics.

Lead author of the study, Professor Andrew Dove, said: “We need to find sustainable ways of making polymer products that do not rely on petrochemicals. Terpenes have been recognised as having real potential in this search and our work is a promising step towards being able to harness these natural products.”