Scopic launches detectable solutions for silicone and rubber

Scopic has launched a new range of detectable masterbatches for silicone and rubber which embed metal and x-ray detectable properties in products in the food processing industry.

The masterbatches have been proven to seamlessly combine with a wide range of existing base materials, including NBR, SBR, natural rubber, and silicone, and standard mixing techniques can be used to efficiently generate metal and x-ray detectable rubber or silicone ready for subsequent processing.

The addition of these custom masterbatches allows the flexibility of continued use of existing materials and eliminates the need to externally source and stock specific detectable compound sheeting.

Detectable masterbatches can also be offered with antimicrobial properties through the use of SteriTouch technology.

Products using this combined masterbatch in hygiene-sensitive environments will benefit from x-ray and metal detectability as well as permanent antibacterial protection, and this solution is ideal in use for modular conveyor belting and equipment for the food processing industry.