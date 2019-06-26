Seals deliver long life in chemical processing applications

Based on a proprietary and patented crosslinking system that has been developed specifically for the chemical processing industry, DuPont Kalrez Spectrum 7275 seals exhibit minimal swelling and improved retention of physical properties when exposed to aggressive chemicals.

With Kalrez 7275, which is a special perfluoroelastomer product, users enjoy excellent compression set resistance and good retention of physical properties after ageing at high temperatures.

In fact, the seals will deliver a higher level of performance in any aggressive chemical processing application with temperatures up to 300°C, especially where high resistance to strong oxidisers such as nitric acid, chlorine, and chlorine dioxide is required.

Aside from pumps, Kalrez 7275 will benefit many other applications which depend on mechanical seals as part of their critical processes, including valves, compressors, filtration columns, and analytical equipment.