Car model for elite race powered by innovative materials from Covestro

In Aachen, Germany a team of students presented the new model of a racing car that runs on solar energy alone, aided by materials from Covestro, which is also the main sponsor of the project.

The 45 people from RWTH Aachen University and FH Aachen worked for two years on the refinement of the ultra-light speedster, The “Covestro Sonnenwagen” , which will take part in the “World Solar Challenge 2019” scheduled in October in Australia.

The new model features high-quality plastics and coatings from Covestro in headlamps, steering wheel, engine and paintwork, among other things.

The international team of students have designed the Sonnenwagen to weigh less than 200 kilograms and reach speeds of more than 140 kilometers per hour.

× Expand Der Sonnenwagen wurde in Aachen vorgestellt. The Sonnenwagen was presented in Aachen.

“The Sonnenwagen is an excellent demonstration of the potential of innovative and sustainable materials for the mobility of the future. On the road to achieving that, technological openness is of decisive importance, especially with regard to the drive train models,” said Dr. Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro.

“It's great how young people here in Aachen are working together to constructively create something.”

During the race car test, the World Solar Challenge, teams from all over the world will compete in homemade vehicles to overcome the 3,000 kilometer stretch from Darwin in the north of Australia to Adelaide in the south as the fastest, without a drop of petrol.