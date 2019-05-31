Sicomin’s SR1700 Epoxy system selected for Antelope flying car

ENATA Aerospace has chosen Sicomin’s advanced epoxy laminating systems for the structure of its Antelope flying car.

Epoxy resin is significantly stronger than alternative resins types, has good fatigue performance and durability, and is proven to work well with carbon fibre.

Sicomin’s SR1700 epoxy system was selected, having been specially formulated for the production of high performance composites such as aerospace applications.

The system has a very low viscosity at ambient temperature and can be used with various hardeners for the vacuum moulding of small or large parts to optimise working time, while offering an excellent adhesion to a variety of reinforcements such as glass, aramid, and carbon.

Marc Denjean, Export Manager of Sicomin, said: “ENATA has worked with Sicomin on the FOILER, drones, and many other composite products for many years. As a result, we had every confidence that Sicomin’s high-quality epoxy resins would be a perfect fit for the revolutionary Antelope flying car concept.”

“It has been a pleasure to support ENATA Aerospace with this beautiful and innovative hybrid design and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration.”