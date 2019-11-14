SIG becomes first to offer beverage carton with circular polymers from recycled plastic waste

SIG is leading the industry on sustainable innovation by being the first company to offer beverage cartons made with recycled polymers produced from post-consumer plastic waste.

The innovation reinforces SIG’s contribution to the circular economy by making use of low quality mixed plastic waste that would otherwise be incinerated or sent to landfill.

The mixed plastic waste that is collected is treated in a process that enhances the material and transforms it into a high-quality food grade material.

Made primarily from renewable, FSC-certified paper board, SIG’s beverage cartons already support the circular economy by promoting the regeneration of vital natural resources in responsibly-managed forests.

Ace Fung, Product Manager for Sustainability at SIG, said: “Using post-consumer recycled polymers in our packaging adds to our portfolio of solutions to help customers respond to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging.”

“This latest innovation demonstrates SIG’s commitment to a circular economy and to address environmental concerns about plastic waste. This is another positive strive forward for SIG and the carton packaging industry.”