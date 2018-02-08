Silky smooth masterbatch pigment from Gabriel Chemie has high temperature stability for additive manufacturing

Masterbatch manufacturer Gabriel-Chemie has exclusively collaborated with pigment specialist Schlenk and filament specialist HERZ to achieve intrinsic metallic shine in the process of 3D printing.

The masterbatch formulas have been developed by Gabriel-Chemie with ultra-fine pigments from Schlenk to create a silky, similar surface of the filament with mass colouration that is free from visible glitter particles.

Gabriel-Chemie recently expanded its product range of coloured masterbatch for 3D printing filaments with the polymer PETG. PETG is noted for its particularly high degree of transparency and low viscosity. As a 3D printing filament, it combines the positive properties of ABS and PLA making PETG polymer achieve the best results.

The range consists of five colours and has excellent temperature stability that can be processed at up to 240°C.

Gabriel Chemie fidget spinner

Lukas Houska, Product Manager at Gabriel-Chemie, said: “The combination of PETG with the ultra-fine metallic effect never before seen in 3D printing, which allows even more individual dyeing, delights many customers, both processors and end consumers. The exclusive cooperation between the partners Schlenk, Herz and ourselves guarantees the absolute uniqueness in the area of 3D printing filaments.”

Thomas Müller, Lab Leader Technology Center Plastics at Schlenk Metallic Pigments, added: “Once again we have succeeded together in developing an innovative effect for a new area of application. We are always keen to take on the challenge of actively supporting our customers as they strive to be successful in new markets and of offering them suitable effect pigments to this end. The goal of our efforts is and will remain customer satisfaction, hence my big ‘thank you’ to Gabriel-Chemie and Herz for this shining cooperation.”