Silvergate’s ultra blue masterbatch used for Dragons’ Den latest investment

In April 2020, Wayne Taylor launched Rehook PLUS, a cycling multi-tool that incorporates tyre levers, wrenches, spoke keys, a screwdriver and hex heads with the classic Rehook tool head.

Rehook PLUS is now being successfully marketed to customers throughout the UK and mainland Europe with distribution channels opening up further afield.

The plastic components within the tool are injection moulded. Much of the tool is black but Taylor wanted a splash of vibrant colour to make it stand out at point of sale and therefore approached masterbatch manufacturer Silvergate Plastics to help develop a bright blue.

Nylon can be difficult to colour due to its high processing temperature. However, as a specialist manufacturer of polymer-specific masterbatches, Silvergate was able to produce a choice of colours using a physical sample provided by Wayne.

Taylor said: “The classic Rehook was originally produced in a variety of colours but I wasn’t 100 per cent happy with the final aesthetics. Our packaging also needed a revamp, as it featured pastel shades that lacked visual appeal. As we were launching a new product, I felt it was a good time to review our colours and was advised to look into the benefits of masterbatch. I approached Silvergate Plastics to find out if they could produce as bright a blue as possible and I wasn’t disappointed.”

“Silvergate made the process really easy. We liked the Ultra Blue so much that it has become an integral part of our brand. We are interested in expanding our product range in different colours and will definitely consider using Silvergate’s expert colour matching skills in the future."

Lisa Thomas, Silvergate’s New Sales & Product Development Coordinator, added: “We were delighted to help Wayne with his colour requirements. We immediately set about identifying blues that would offer a really vivid effect. We supplied three sample plaques and Wayne chose an Ultra Blue that looks very effective.”

This isn’t the first time that Silvergate has supported a visitor to the Dragons’ Den. The team supplied colours to Trunki.