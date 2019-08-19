Silvergate launches colour match service for recyclates

Silvergate Plastics has launched a consistent batch-to-batch colour match service for customers using recycled raw materials.

To support the efforts of manufacturers seeking to implement greener solutions, Silvergate has launched a highly responsive colour match service that overcomes any variation in the base colour of recycled feedstock.

The company can also incorporate additives that combat heat degradation and processing inconsistencies.

Brands and manufacturers operating across all sectors are seeking sustainable alternatives to virgin polymers as the UK Government sets out plans that will require manufacturers of plastic packaging to incorporate at least 30 per cent recycled content into product formulations.

Subject to consultation, the proposal to apply a tax on plastic packaging that does not meet the minimum of 30 per cent recycled content will come into force in 2022.

Paul Kitson, Business Development Manager for Silvergate Plastics said: “The colour of recyclates can vary significantly and many processors believe the myth that recycled plastics are limited by colour when compared to virgin polymers."

"At Silvergate, thanks to our strict colour management policies and processes, we are not only able to achieve the desired colour from the outset but we will always adjust the formulation so any variants in feedstock colour will be accommodated within our colour management strategy.”