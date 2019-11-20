Silvergate launches new range for Film Makers

Silvergate Plastics has launched a new range of masterbatch specifically for film manufacturers.

This range of masterbatch has been developed specifically for the film market and is available in any colour.

By working with its customers, the masterbatch manufacturer found a build up of pigments was clogging machines, which in turn was slowing cycle times and disrupting overall production.

Silvergate was invited to trial a new range of masterbatch made specifically to overcome the problem. The new formulation incorporates quality ingredients that work together to improve dispersion during manufacture. Manufacturers have not only been able to improve the accurate colouring of plastic film but have also increased productivity.

Emma Cank, Silvergate’s Sales Executive, said: “When we realised processors were facing similar challenges within their production processes, we quickly set about finding an appropriate solution. This new range focuses on the quality of ingredients within the formulation whilst achieving the right price points for our customers. We have been delighted by the results and are proud to help our customer improve product performance and productivity.”