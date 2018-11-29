Silvergate trials bioplastic Floreon as an alternative to HDPE in the production of plastic bottles

Silvergate Plastics visited a plastic fabrication company to trial the ground-breaking bioplastic Floreon as an alternative to HDPE in the production of plastic bottles.

Plant-based Floreon is an advanced bioplastic formulation that is four times tougher than standard PLA, is completely recyclable and 100 per cent compostable within 90 days.

Manufactured from Polylactic Acid, it can be used in numerous applications, including plastic bags, plastic trays, bottles, cutlery, textiles, fibres and durable items, such as automotive interior panels and household goods.

The formulation of Floreon improves impact resistance and increases processing efficiencies, reducing cycle times and saving energy through lower operating temperatures.

Due to its high strength and stiffness it has the potential to outperform materials, such as HDPE, PET and Polystyrene.

Being lightweight, makes it an attractive option for distributors and exporters.

“We ran the trial using the same kit as that used to process the HDPE bottle. We worked quickly with our customer to identify the best operating temperature and moulding configuration.bIn doing so, we were able to mould the perfect bottle and provide a viable alternative to HDPE. Whilst we achieved a great result, the most impressive aspect of the trial was how simple it was to run. In all honesty, this was a very easy trial,” said Chris Young, Silvergate’s Sales Manager.

Demand for sophisticated bioplastics is rising at a considerable pace and we are pleased to offer our customers a viable and durable alternative to traditional plastics. Following this trial, we will continue to work closely with our customer to enable them to offer Floreon options across their extensive product range.”