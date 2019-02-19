SIS Pitches installs new synthetic all-weather pitch at independent school

SIS Pitches has installed a new synthetic 3G SISTurf rugby pitch at Warwick School.

The new facility, which was designed, manufactured, constructed and installed by SIS Pitches, will give all-year round access to training for over 500 pupils across the school’s 35 rugby teams, helping the development of the next generation of sporting stars.

Last year, SIS Pitches custom-made over half a million square metres of synthetic grass for schools, colleges, universities, sports clubs and local authorities in the UK and around the world.

The company has also installed hybrid surfaces at venues being used for the World Cup, Club World Cup and Asian Cup, capping a remarkable period of growth.

“It’s great to see so many smiles on the faces of the pupils at Warwick School and I’m sure they will enjoy playing on their new modern playing facility,” said Jon Turnbull, UK Operations Director at SIS Pitches who worked on the project.

“This kind of surface can make a real difference to the amount of time the children get to play and train outdoors, as it performs well in challenging weather conditions.

Dr Deneal Smith, Head Master at Warwick School, added: “This top-quality, floodlit 3G surface will allow boys of all ages to continue playing rugby even in the muddy depths of winter when the nights have drawn in.”