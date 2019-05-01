Sleaford Quality Foods to change all plastic packaging from black to white

Sleaford Quality Foods (SQF), cross-category supplier of ingredients to the manufacturing and foodservice sector, has announced it is converting all its plastic packaging from black to white.

The news comes after SQF unveiled a pledge in February to ensure all its packaging is recyclable or compostable by 2022.

The first SQF products to transfer to the new, more sustainable packaging are the Chef William black tubs used for products such as gravy, soups, bouillons and salt.

The roll-out of white tubs will start in May, with customers scheduled to see new tubs in early June.

Richard Oke, Marketing Manager at Sleaford Quality Foods, said: "It's pleasing to announce that we are in the process of removing all black plastic from our packaging range. White plastic is more environmentally friendly than black and can be more easily sorted for recycling by large machinery.”

"This reaffirms our commitment to sustainable working practices in response to increasing consumer and client demand for greener packaging products. We're committed to ensuring that SQF is at the cutting edge of sustainable packaging technology."