SML reduces plastic waste in retail garment hangers by 50 per cent

SML has announced the launch of its innovative EcoHanger, which uses recycled chipboard, aiming to eliminate over 50 per cent of plastic usage.

The EcoHanger is comprised of a plastic hook made from commonly used material such as polypropylene or polyethene.

Its shoulders are constructed from at least 60 per cent recycled pulp fibre-based chipboard which can be easily attached to the plastic hook at the garment factory.

The plastic hook, produced in several global locations from a widely available material that can be locally sourced in almost any location, has been designed to be recirculated and reused throughout its lifespan.

The hook can be detached at checkout and processed for recirculation whilst the chipboard can be processed for recycling.

“Like all plastic waste, traditional hangers contribute significantly to the harmful chemicals that leach into our groundwater. SML recognises the importance to change and improve processes and deliver sustainable solutions for retailers to reduce the impact that we are having on the planet,” said Eric Rhyner, VP of Print Packaging Solutions and Sustainability at SML Group.

“The development of our EcoHanger meets and exceeds retailer requirements in design, aesthetics, performance and innovation. With consumers and retailers becoming increasingly conscious of reducing our reliance on single-use plastics, there is a need to introduce options which are better for the environment, whilst optimising how we operate."

SML’s EcoHanger, with patents pending, is currently undergoing pilots with US retailers.