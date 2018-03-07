Solvay’s high-strength Ixef PARA supplies medical kit from ECA

Global supplier of specialty polymers, Solvay, has announced its high-performance Ixef polyarylamide (PARA) resin has enabled ECA Medical Instruments to develop its Cervical-One single-use surgical instrument set for use in one and two-level cervical spine implant procedures.

The Cervical-One kit includes precision torque-limiters and drivers, ergonomically designed instruments needed by surgeons for cervical plate and interbody fixation.

Compared to reusable instrumentation, ECA’s single-use instrument system can eliminate reprocessing costs, enhance operating room efficiency, streamline hospital and ASC inventory management, and play a significant role in eliminating the root causes of surgical site infections, says Solvay.

“When developing the Cervical-One platform, we required an engineered polymer that could withstand torsional, tamping and axial loads applied during the procedure,” said James Schultz, Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing at ECA Medical Instruments.

“Ixef PARA delivers the robust mechanical performance needed for fixation of both cervical plates and screws and interbody devices. We also needed the tactile feel and weight and balance surgeons expect. Solvay’s collaborative support during the design process and proactive regulatory support trusted throughout the industry proved critical in reducing our time to market.”

Ixef PARA compounds offer metal-like strength, rigidity and dimensional stability, while providing an exceptional surface finish and is optimised for sterilisation using high-energy gamma radiation without significant change in appearance or performance.

Jeff Hrivnak, Business Manager for Healthcare at Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit, said: “As leading orthopaedic device manufacturers continue their early conversions to single use systems, we are confident that our combined critical mass and industry-relevant experience will deliver real value to potential and existing customers.”