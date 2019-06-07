Solvay’s high strength LFT compounds used for world’s first all-plastic recyclable e-bike

Solvay has worked hand-in-hand with a Monaco-based company to develop a cutting-edge electric bike made entirely from plastic, and to introduce one of its newest high-performance polymers in the process.

The Stajvelo e-bike company was created by Thierry Manni in 2017, who wanted a stylish and environmentally sustainable bike.

Manni said: “Together with a few friends, we started thinking about what we could do in the field of urban mobility.”

“We wanted to create a lifestyle bike, not a high-performance sports machine, a bike that’s a design object but that people could use in their daily lives.”

The first prototype of the bike was created in 2018, and discussions began with Solvay as the supplier of the high-performance polymer that was required to build the bike.

Eric Martin, Global Manager for Long Fibre Thermoplastics at Solvay’s Specialty Polymers GBU, said: “We were immediately impressed with Thierry’s concept combining innovative technologies, materials, and sustainability.”

“Solvay was eager to become strongly involved with the project as we believe this product will be a beacon for sustainability.”

“It was also a great way to demonstrate what is possible when creativity, engineering, ambition, and chemistry work together.”

“Innovation was the main driver for this project, and we were excited to have one of our materials be part of this project.”

Solvay’s long fibre thermoplastic compounds were used in the construction of the bike, thanks to its unique combination of stiffness, impact strength, dynamic fatigue performance, and recyclability.

Manni said: “I didn’t want to use carbon fibre because it’s non-recyclable. We identified materials from various companies with the properties we needed, but the relationship with Solvay was the decisive element in our final choice.”

“I believe in the human element when conducting business, and it’s been a real partnership. Solvay was always there for us.”