Solvay’s Radel PPSU selected for large-format surgical instrument tray

Solvay’s Radel PPSU resin has helped Legacy Medical Solutions optimise a large-format sterilisation tray for surgical instruments.

Radel PPSU resin’s strength to weight ratio and ability to withstand high pH cleaners during repeated sterilisation cycles, and high temperature autoclaves were key factors in Legacy Medical Solutions deciding to utilise the material to improve the design, manufacture and use of the tray.

The unique sterilisation tray is comprised of a thermoformed transparent lid and an opaque base tray made from Radel PPSU resin that secures with a metal clamping system.

The transparent lid provides visibility of the tray’s contents for added convenience.

The base tray is up to 50 per cent lighter than competitive models fashioned with anodised aluminium, and features large drilled holes for effective venting during sterilisation.

The material is compatible with all commercial sterilisation methods, including repeated autoclaving for sustained periods of time.

Joel S. Hughes, President of Legacy Medical Solutions, said: “Today’s sterilisation trays need to withstand punishing autoclaving protocols with high pH cleaners through hundreds of sterilisation cycles.”

“Anodised aluminium trays can fade quickly after just one sterilisation cycle if treated with high pH cleaners, but the trays we make with Radel PPSU retain their fresh appearance thanks to the material’s superior chemical and heat resistance.”