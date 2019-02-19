Solvay’s smart PA yarns based sports garments can charge phone while exercising

Solvay has collaborated with Brazilian fitness apparel brand Alto Giro to develop a high-tech collection of clothes that combine the functionalities of smart polyamide yarns with a technology that can charge your phone while you exercise.

The project started with a prototype presented at the WeAr Brasil festival, and turned into a capsule collection exhibited during Casa de Criadores, a large Brazilian fashion event.

The collaboration resulted in a range of sportswear featuring thigh pockets that can hold the wearers phone and charge it by induction.

The outfits feature Solvay’s smart yarns Amni Soul Eco and Emana polyamides.

Mayra Montel, Marketing and Business Development for Solvay Fibras, said: “The big insight of this project was to combine the design of Alto Giro, Solvay’s special polyamides and mobile charging technology from Ale Farah. The consumer will have a double high-tech experience with their sportswear.”