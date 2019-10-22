Solvay’s Xencor LFT chosen by Stajvelo for first all-polymer e-Bike

Solvay’s Xencor LFT compounds have enabled Monaco-based bike builder Stajvelo to make the world’s first e-bike out of advanced injection-moulded composite materials.

Stajvelo selected Solvay’s long-fibre Xencor PARA compound based on its ability to meet stringent structural, mechanical, and aesthetical requirements.

Xencor PARA significantly extends the performance capabilities of Solvay’s Ixef PARA compounds, which have successfully replaced metal in medical devices, automotive interiors, and small appliances where a highly aesthetic surface finish is required.

Thierry Manni, Founder and CEO of Stajvelo, said: “Stajvelo’s e-bike design embodies the hard-to-achieve balance between form and function, due in part to Xencor PARA’s unique combination of properties.”

“Thanks to Solvay’s polymer expertise and processing technology support, we were able to design a manufacturing process with optimal function integration and time-saving assembly operations.”