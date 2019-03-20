Solvay adds sustainable Halar ECTFE anti-corrosion coating system to its range

Solvay’s new waterborne Halar ECTFE coating system broadens metal corrosion prevention applications for the chemical processing industry.

The coating system is comprised of a high adhesion primer and topcoat and can be applied using standard liquid spray equipment.

Solvay’s Halar ECTFE powder coatings have been used for corrosion prevention for over 40 years for equipment in a range of industries.

The new waterborne Halar ECTFE liquid coating technology expands the range of end-use applications to those that are difficult or impossible to powder coat.

This includes complex shapes, uneven surfaces, oversized vessels, pipe interiors, tanks and containers. It also provides engineers an alternative protective metal coating option to corrosion resistant alloys (CRAs).

The company says the new liquid coating technology displays properties that deliver long-lasting performance, including good chemical resistance, good permeation resistance, exceptional surface properties, excellent adhesion and high purity.

“Sustainability was the compelling motive and driving force leading to the significant research and technological development of Solvay’s new waterborne Halar ECTFE liquid coating system,” says Brian Baleno, Global Business Development Manager Industrial, Energy & Environment at Solvay’s Specialty Polymers global business unit.

“The environmentally-friendly, ultra-low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP)-free formulation helps meet stringent regulatory customer needs. Waterborne finishes provide greatly improved work environment conditions on the production line and for sprayers and can also help lower costs in relation to equipment clean-up which relies on water and inexpensive cleaning agents.”