Solvay builds on composites portfolio with latest acquisition

Solvay is building its portfolio to produce composite materials by acquiring a German producer of high-quality ‘precursor’ for large-tow (50K) polyacrylonitrile (PAN) carbon fibres.

Solvay says the purchase of European Carbon Fibre GmbH, financial details of which it did not disclose, will allow it to build the foundations needed to lead the adoption of composites in automotive applications, to serve select industrial markets, and to support the potential adoption of large-tow fibres in aerospace.

“The strategic acquisition of ECF enables Solvay to develop a portfolio of large-tow carbon fibers to complement our existing range of pitch and PAN aerospace grade carbon fibres,” explained Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay’s Composite Materials Global Business Unit (GBU).

“This comprehensive portfolio will place Solvay as a key supplier to the aerospace, automotive and industrial markets going forward. Thanks to this acquisition Solvay will leverage its polymers and materials science competencies to drive breakthrough innovation in large-tow carbon fibres.”