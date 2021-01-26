Solvay expands range of specialty polymers to Biesterfeld and Albis’ distribution portfolio

Solvay will expand the distribution in the EMEA region (excluding Italy) of its Solef PVDF and Halar ECTFE specialty polymers through Biesterfeld Plastic and Ixef PARA via Albis, effective April 1, 2021.

“We have long-standing, strategic distribution partnerships with Biesterfeld and Albis,” said Dries Steijnen Sales Director Channel Partners EMEA. “They are highly experienced and reliable channel partners with infrastructure scale and numerous local subsidiaries throughout the EMEA region to secure and provide our customers world-class commercial, logistic and technical service capabilities.”

Biesterfeld Plastic began distributing Solvay’s range of specialty polymers more than 30 years ago and today their portfolio includes Udel PSU, Radel PPSU, Veradel PESU, Ryton PPS and Hyflon PFA/MFA.

Solvay’s collaboration with Albis for the distribution of its specialty polymers started two decades ago and includes Amodel PPA, Xydar LCP, Ixef healthcare and gamma-stabilized PARA grades, Omnix HPPA and Kalix HPPA, KetaSpire PEEK and AvaSpire PAEK.