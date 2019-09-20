Solvay helps Nordson MEDICAL develop new aseptic disconnects

Solvay’s Udel PSU enabled Nordson MEDICAL to develop its Spaulding Series Aseptic Disconnects for pharmaceutical and bioprocessing.

Solvay says Udel P-1700 polysulfone (PSU) was chosen for the new series of bioprocess fittings due to its biocompatibility, transparency, strength and rigidity, broad temperature range and compatibility with gamma radiation (up to 50 kGy) and steam sterilisation.

As Udel P-1700 PSU withstands the required operating temperature range of -40°C to 138°C (-40°F to 280°F), this enables the aseptic disconnects to be used in cryogenic conditions and be steam sterilised.

The material’s transparency allows processors to observe the flow of liquid through the connectors, and its combination of high heat resistance and hydrolytic stability provide an important advantage over polycarbonate (PC), which is highly susceptible to stress cracking.

The Spaulding Series Aseptic Disconnects provide a leak-free connection, eliminating the need for pinch clamps and tube welders.

The connectors are well suited for processing biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“Adopting Solvay’s high-performance Udel PSU meant a significant shift from the polyolefins we’ve historically used,” said Ken Davis, global product line manager for biopharmaceuticals at Nordson MEDICAL.

“Solvay’s technical support and processing guidance made the transition to this new material smooth and easy. It’s performing beautifully and we look forward to future collaborations with Solvay on other products.”