Solvay launch Technyl Red J for turbo systems

Solvay Performance Polyamides has launched its Technyl Red J, the polyamide-based material specially designed for turbocharger systems running at continuous temperatures up to 220°C.

Technyl Red J offers long-term heat ageing performance of up to 220°C, at 2,000 hours or 210°C, at 3,000 hours and based on patented PA66/6T technology, allows high chemical resistance and excellent surface aspect.

The Technyl Red J is suitable for both vibration and hot gas welding, delivering high burst pressure levels confirmed in extensive pulsated air pressure tests at Solvay’s Application Performance Testing (APT) centres.

Solvay says it offers an array of technical services designed to speed the time to market of new applications, including predictive simulation with MMI Technyl Design, 3D printing of PA6-based functional prototypes in Sinterline PA6 powders and part testing at fully equipped APT Technyl Validation centres.

“Auto makers have recently been refining the real operating temperatures needed for thermal management systems. They realised that traditional high-heat polymers appear to be over-engineered and can also be too brittle to maintain required thermal, pressure and chemical performance over time,” said Didier Chomier, Automotive Global Marketing Manager for Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Global Business Unit.

“In response to these specific auto industry needs we developed and are introducing Red J material. The superior property profile of Technyl Red J targets applications such as air intake manifolds, charge air coolers, turbo air ducts, resonators, cylinder head and engine covers.”