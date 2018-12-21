Solvay launches enhanced version of Technyl One

× Expand Solvay

Solvay has introduced a new, enhanced version of Technyl One, the company’s range of halogen-free flame-retardant materials.

The company says the new generation of products meets the challenges of the digital transforming of cities by delivering more performance, safety and environmental protection.

“Rapidly-developing ‘smart technologies’ trigger an increase in safety systems and their connectivity, along with the management of a smart grid. This requires solutions that are compliant with higher levels of performance, sustainability and cost-efficiency,” explainedFlorence Schutz, Global Market Manager for Solvay’s Performance Polyamides.

“To support the emergence of these new applications such as smart meters and circuit-breakers, we have strengthened our Technyl One range. It paves the way for more complex designs by providing improved processability and flame-retardant properties consistent with the latest safety standards while offering a halogen-free solution for sustainability.”

The new generation of Technyl One increases the potential for miniaturisation of electrical and connection safety systems while retaining the same level of safety.

At 0.4mm wall thickness, these devices are said to remain compliant with UL941 V0, ensure optimal performance (Relative Thermal Index) at 150°C, and are fire resistant (Glow Wire Ignition Temperature) up to 800°C2.

This material also has good environmental performance, avoiding scrap and decreasing corrosion by more than 70 percent versus a traditional high temperature halogen-free polymer, says Solvay.

“Technyl One is a unique and unrivalled offer on the market, ideal for systems requiring best-in-class electrical and fire properties,” added Schutz.

“Thanks to our solution, major players in this industry have already been able to optimise the design of some electrical equipment, while retaining an equivalent level of safety. In some cases, OEMs changed their production process, replacing conventional materials with Technyl One.”