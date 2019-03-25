Solvay launches VAC-PERF A2400 next-generation film for the wind industry

Solvay has announced the launch of VAC-PERF A2400, its next-generation high-performance release film for wind energy applications.

VAC-PERF A2400’s compatibility with a wide range of resin systems from polyesters to next-gen epoxies, combined with high release properties make it a true alternative to legacy release films which have now reached their performance limits.

VAC-PERF A2400 will now be used as part of Solvay’s VAC-PLY INFUPLY, improving efficiencies further by enabling part manufacturers to focus on value added operations and industrialise their production.