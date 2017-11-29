Solvay releases new polymer for implantable medical devices

× Expand Solvay Solvay has added a new polymer to its speciality portfolio

Solvay has unveiled a new polymer suitable for implantable devices as part of its specialities portfolio.

New Zeniva ZA-600 CF30 polyetheretherketone (PEEK), is a 30 percent carbon fibre-reinforced, radiolucent polymer. It offers modulus very similar to cortical bone, meaning unlike implantable metals, it can help implants minimise reduction in bone density by maintaining normal stress on surrounding bone tissue.

The new polymer offers strength twice that of unmodified PEEK, which Solvay says makes it an excellent candidate for structural, load-bearing, implantable devices used in spine, hip and knee replacements. This allows designers to reduce the size and scale of their implanted devices to make them less intrusive.

In the same way as unmodified PEEK, Zeniva ZA-600 CF30 polymer is also said to offer exceptional creep resistance and the ability to withstand prolonged fatigue strain. It also shares unmodified PEEK’s inherent radiolucency, giving it an advantage over metallic solutions that prohibit visualisation of implants and fusions using x-ray, CT scan, MRI and other medical imaging methods.

“Zeniva ZA-600 PEEK CF30 offers the orthopedic industry an innovative new structural material with the potential to dramatically reduce the manufacturing costs of implantable devices used for sports medicine, trauma and joint reconstruction,” said Jeff Hrivnak, Business Manager for Healthcare at Solvay’s Speciality Polymers global business unit.

“Optimised for injection moulding, this material opens the door to cost-effective, large-scale production of implants, offering OEMs the economic advantage they need to compete and succeed in this fast-growing market.”