Solvay releases new Technyl Blue materials for electric vehicle cooling systems

Solvay Performance Polyamide’s Technyl Blue range, the market reference for thermal management, has been enriched with new grades specifically designed for electric vehicles.

Based on PA6.6/PA6.10 polymer technology, these new materials address both injection moulding for parts in cooling circuits and air-conditioning systems.

The new Technyl Blue D 218CR V50 grade for injection moulding provides total cost reduction versus speciality polymers such as PPA and PPS, and offers high mechanical strength, design flexibility, excellent surface aspect, and easy processing for applications including thermostat housing and water pumps.

The Technyl Blue range for extrusion offers an attractive cost to performance ratio compared to metals and alternative polymers, and is ideal for air conditioning and cooling lines for electric and hybrid electric vehicle battery and engine systems.

Didier Chomier, Global Marketing Manager for Automotive at Solvay Performance Poylamides, said: “Electrified vehicles present an increased number of complex interconnected cooling systems and demands more of our materials offering.”

“A historical leader for thermal management of combustion engines, our Technyl Blue range both injection and extrusion now have all the assets to prove itself in the electric vehicle market.”