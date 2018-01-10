Solvay to supply materials for Boeing’s 777X programme

× Expand Solvay

Solvay has signed an agreement to supply advanced composites and adhesives for the production of Boeing’s 777X aeroplanes.

Solvay will be supplying a range of material technologies including out-of-autoclave structural carbon fibre epoxy prepreg, flame resistant interior phenolic prepreg, lightning strike protection surfacing film and structural bonding adhesive.

These materials will support applications across the entire 777X including the vertical and horizontal stabilisers, the nacelle, landing gear doors, wings and interior structures.

“Boeing is one of Solvay’s key strategic partners and the signature of this agreement demonstrates our ability to develop material solutions that meet Boeing’s technical, supply and cost challenges," said Carmelo Lo Faro, President of Solvay’s Composite Materials Global Business Unit.

"Our teams look forward to continuing their collaboration with Boeing and to supporting the production of the 777X."