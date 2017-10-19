Solvay turbocharger polyamide raises performance with better flow

Solvay Performance Polyamides has launched Technyl Red S, a highly heat stabilised polyamide designed for automotive applications operating at a continuous temperature of 200°C. It is an ideal solution for turbo engine air ducts and coolers as well as cylinder head covers.

Didier Chomier, Automotive Global Marketing Manager for Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Global Business Unit, said: “This brand new ‘S’ material further strengthens the proven technology developed for Technyl HP which has equipped over 40 million vehicles made during the last seven years. Technyl Red S provides automotive industry applications with enhanced thermal ageing stability without compromising performance or competitiveness.”

Technyl Red S can withstand a continuous operating temperature of up to 210°C (at 1,000h) or 200°C (at 2,000 hours). With its new and innovative formulation, Technyl Red S further improves strong impact and resistance to acid condensates, offers high flowability, superior surface aspect and excellent weldability.