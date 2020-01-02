SONGWON expands functional monomer range

As announced at the European Coatings Show, SONGWON is further developing and expanding its range of BP monomers and DCPD phenol resins.

High-purity BP-Z crystalline bisphenol and TMBP are now being produced on an industrial scale, while the DCPD epoxy resin modifier range ERM-6100 is already well established in the market and being used in specialty resins in Asia.

Heinrich Schulte, Leader of the Market Center for Functional Monomers, said: “Resin manufacturers can benefit still more from the high-performance, cost-efficiency, and competitive prices of our functional monomers, since we are now producing them in bulk.”

“Our products improve temperate resistance, electrical insulation properties, and resistance to water and moisture.”

