Songwon expands in-house production

Sangwon has expanded its in-house production with a new production line at its factory in Suwon, South Korea.

The new production line is for the manufacture and distillation of Songsorb CS 400 UV stabiliser, allowing fully backward integrated in-house manufacture of Songsorb CS 400 at all stages from intermediate to finished product, with a total capacity of around 1000 tonnes.

As well as Songsorb CS 400, other individual coatings additives, as well as blends of UV absorbers and hindered amine light stabilisers, are produced at the Suwon site.

Rosanna Telesca, Leader for Market Centre Coatings for Songwon, said: “This production line, together with our recently established Technology Innovation Centre in Maeam, demonstrates Songwon’s commitment to supporting coatings customers in developing new-generation solutions for light and heat stabilisation.”