Spanish packaging producer uses Biomaster to protect food trays

Spanish packaging company, Bandesur, has developed polystyrene trays incorporating Biomaster antimicrobial technology.

The new packaging is designed for meat and chicken and uses the antimicrobial additive to reduce the risk of food borne pathogens such as Campylobacter.

Incorporating Addmaster’s Biomaster additive into the trays inhibits the growth of common food-poisoning bacteria on the outer surface of the packaging through the whole processing chain, from the farm to point-of-sale.

Addmaster (UK) Ltd’s Marketing Manager, Karl Shaw, said: “Meat packaging can harbour harmful bacteria, so we welcome this addition to the range of Biomaster protected products now available.”