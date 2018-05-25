Spectra Packaging chosen by hair expert

Spectra Packaging has recently produced new packs for hair colour specialist Josh Wood.

The new Josh Wood Colour Renewing Shampoo and Shade Refreshing Conditioner products use Spectra’s Roma design and include 50ml, 100ml, 200ml, 250ml and 300ml capacities.

“Our Roma design is proving to be an incredibly versatile option for brands seeking an understated stylish look,” said Alex Beveridge Field Sales Representative at Spectra.

“Its distinctive angled shoulder profile and strong lines are perfect for customers looking for a touch of subtle sophistication”.

Lisa Wood, Purchasing Manager at Acheson and Acheson added: “Spectra has supplied Josh Wood Colour with stylish packaging that works harmoniously with their shampoo and conditioner products, we are all very happy with the results”

The Josh Wood Colour system, launched in February 2017, has been formulated to provide a contemporary home hair colour system with numerous products including permanent colouring products, root concealers, shampoo, conditioner and shade shots.