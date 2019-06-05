Spectra provides Beached with a recycled custom solution for range of products

Spectra Packaging has developed environmentally friendly packs for the Beached range of face, body and hair products.

The new range uses Spectra's custom moulding and standard packaging capabilities in 100 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) HDPE.

The company believes Bondi Bum and Urban Waves packs show off Spectra's custom tooling expertise with both packs featuring an ergonomic pebble-like profile, illustrating what can be achieved with expert extrusion blow moulding.

The Beached Rays for Days natural bronzer serum uses Spectra's popular 50ml tubular design from their range of off-the-shelf standard designs.

Beached chose to use 100 per cent post-consumer content to boast a genuinely environmentally friendly product.

The new packs were also exact colour matched and silk screen printed by Spectra.

Meg Gallagher from Beached, said: "The Spectra team were knowledgeable, helpful and patient throughout the whole process. We've ended up with a range of bottles that are eye-catching, eco-friendly and fit through the letterbox. We couldn't be happier with the result."