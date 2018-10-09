Spectra supplies Firmdale Hotels with sugarcane-based PET biopolymer packs

Spectra has supplied Firmdale Hotels with its new sugarcane-based PET biopolymer packs.

Spectra worked with Firmdale to help them switch to more environmentally friendly packaging for their RIKRAK range of bath products.

Produced using ethanol from the waste of sugarcane as opposed to conventional polymers that contain fossil-based raw materials, Spectra’s sugarcane-based biopolymer captures CO2 from the atmosphere, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Spectra’s sugarcane-based PET and HDPE biopolymers are recyclable, offering an ideal environmental replacement to standard PET or HDPE, unlike many regular biopolymers that can’t be recycled without damaging the recycling chain.

The environmentally friendly PET packs have been made in 50ml, 100ml and 300ml capacity sizes.

× Expand Spectra Spectra give Firmdale Hotels sugarcane based biopolymer packs

“Our sugarcane-based biopolymers, available in both PET and HDPE, are the perfect choice for customers who are concerned about compromising the end result when switching to environmental packaging,” said Dan Smith, Field Sales Representative at Spectra.

“This truly renewable material alleviates those fears because it maintains exactly the same chemical properties as conventional oil-based PET and HDPE. It means there is no difference in performance or appearance to the end result”.