Spectra to launch plastic packaging range with minimum recycled content

Spectra Packaging has announced the launch of PCR10, a packaging range with a minimum amount of recycled content, as part of the company's ongoing environmental initiatives.

The policy will come into effect by the end of the year and see Spectra add a minimum of 10 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) material to all future HDPE and PET products made at the UK convertor’s purpose-built manufacturing plant.

Instigated as an environmental opt-out benefit which customers can decline if requested, PCR10 offers a more sustainable packaging solution, says Spectra.

“At Spectra we have decided to take the lead, shifting the responsibility in a scheme designed to see as many of our customers as possible using more environmental materials. Moving forward our customers will need to actively opt out if they do not wish to have post-consumer recycled plastics used in the manufacture of their packaging,” said Jonathan Powell, Sales Director at Spectra Packaging.

“Tracing the honesty and integrity of the materials we use is vital in ensuring they are what they claim to be. Using predominantly domestic suppliers also means we can reuse waste generated in the UK, minimising unnecessary additional carbon footprint.”

PCR plastics are made from single use packaging such as milk containers and drinks bottles.

As PCR reuses fossil fuel-based plastics, the recycling of these materials into new packaging doesn’t require further depletion of fossil fuels which provides a closed loop packaging solution.