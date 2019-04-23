Squid ring teeth protein has potential to be an eco-friendly plastic alternative

A report published in Frontiers in Chemistry has found that proteins found in squid can be used to create sustainable alternatives to plastic.

Squid grasp their prey using suction cups on their tentacles and arms, and the cups are equipped with sharp ‘ring teeth’ that gold the food in place.

The teeth are made from proteins that are similar to silk, and these have become the subject of scientific interest in the last few years.

The squid teeth proteins can be produced in a laboratory using genetically engineered bacteria, which means they don’t need to use any squid, with the process being based on fermentation, using sugar, water and oxygen.

According to the researchers, the proteins have properties that means materials made from them are elastic, flexible, and strong, as well as having thermal and electricity conducting capabilities, giving the potential for numerous applications.