Sri Lanka Cricket unveils ICC World Cup 2019 jersey made from recycled ocean plastic

MAS Holdings, through its groundbreaking sustainability initiative Ocean Plastics, has successfully upcycled waste plastic recovered from the beaches of Sri Lanka for use in the official jerseys to be worn by Sri Lanka’s national cricket team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Through this alliance, MAS is contributing towards establishing a long-term solution for the pressing marine pollution issue, which threatens the coastal belt of Sri Lanka.

Navy Commander Piyal de Silva said: “Ocean Plastics is a project that will positively impact our coastline, marine life, and our coastal communities.”

“The navy has a unique perspective on the impacts of plastic, and we see the potential that this project and other public-private partnerships have to preserve our nation for future generations.”

During this rapid progress of the Ocean Plastic project, MAS was also aligning its overall operations, practices and partnerships with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The resulted in MAS recalibrating the drive for innovation to better integrate with its sustainability initiatives, and one such innovation-driven collaboration came from MAS’ partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket.

Rashmika Peiris, Business Director at MAS Active, said: “Through our groundbreaking waste-to-wearable sustainability initiative, we have been able to manufacture a revolutionary performance fabric that promises to be a two-fold solution, first as part of MAS’ progressive innovation mandate, and next as part of a high-impact eco-friendly sustainability initiative.”

“We expect to drive this innovation forward, and are excited at the prospect of reaping greater results as our product and process evolves.”