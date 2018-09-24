Stäubli introduces three new concepts for tool changer systems

Stäubli Fluid Connector Division has introduced three different system solutions to make implementation faster and more efficient for robot brands.

The three solutions are ready to use solutions, individually configurable solutions and fully customisable.

The completed range of tool changers covers all payload classes and is based on three solution variants, MPS Complete, MPS Modular and MPS Customised.

Stäubli says it has recognised the most common applications in the industry and designed pre-configured solutions, with MPS COMPLETE offering the quickest and simplest option.

The advantage is that these solutions are readily available, while offering flexibility as the transfer modules can be exchanged or upgraded at any time to reflex changing operating requirements.

For applications where an individual configuration of the tool changers is required, MPS MODULAR is a suitable solution.

The user can configure each tool changer to their individual application to meet specific requirements.

For more complex applications, which cannot be optimised by implementing the previous solutions, Stäubli supplies specific assemblies via MPS CUSTOMISED.

Its MPS specialists adapt the base units on the robot and tool side to the requirements of the specific application.

The company says the result is a precise system that fully meets the defined specifications including material quality and safety specifications.