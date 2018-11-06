SteriTouch gives HyTensil cutlery antimicrobial protection for outdoor markets

British inventor Bower&Wood has successfully launched the HyTensil cutlery set into the outdoor market, following successful field trials with the British Army and SAS.

With the addition of SteriTouch antimicrobial protection, the travel cutlery set and its carry case are fully protected against bacterial growth.

For a robust and permanent solution to cross contamination, SteriTouch masterbatch is compounded into the base polypropylene before the injection moulding process.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the innovative multi-use eating utensil is built to last, having been put through its paces in extreme temperatures and tough conditions.

The Hytensil was originally designed for the military and outdoor pursuits.

However, with recent media focus on single-use plastics which saw the European parliament backing a ban on lightweight disposable items such as plastic cutlery, it’s hoped the Hytensil could provide a practical mainstream alternative.