Storopack portfolio now includes AIRPlus Void Recycle

Storopack has added the new film type AIRPlus Void Recycle to its portfolio.

The air pillow film consists of PE and at least 50 per cent recycled material, offering the benefits of PE, while helping conserve resources.

The recycled raw material within the film comes in part from Storopack’s in-house production and is fed into the film production process in the form of recycled plastic granules, with further recycled material sourced externally.

Hermann Reichenecker, Executive Director at Storopack, said: “Recycling is a continuous process when it comes to using materials efficiently and sustainably. Indeed, it is often possible to use leftover materials to make new protective packaging without compromising on vital properties.”

“We work continuously to develop further products with recycled materials.”