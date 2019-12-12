Storopack releases rEPS for use in protective packaging

Packaging specialist Storopack has revealed its rEPS, a recycled raw material that looks to close the loop on EPS protective packaging.

The raw material rEPS comprises of 100 per cent recycled EPS or PS from post-consumer goods, and the protective packaging can also be made with up to 100 per cent of this raw material.

The ratio to conventional EPS can be tailored to reflect customer requirements in terms of cost and properties.

Charles Poisson, Director of Research and Development at the Storopack moulding division, said: “The challenge in terms of developing rEPS was to create a more sustainable yet efficient lop for EPS protective packaging from the collect to the moulding while retaining the key properties of the final product.”

“We were successful on both counts, thanks to exceptional teamwork.”