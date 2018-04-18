Stratasys mission to the Moon takes 3D printed parts to space

Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies (PADT), have announced a collaboration with Lockheed Martin Space to deliver next-generation 3D printed parts for NASA’s Orion deep-space spacecraft.

Stratasys will provide its advanced materials to the project, including an ESD variant of the new Antero 800NA, a PEKK-based thermoplastic which offers high performance mechanical, chemical, and thermal properties.

Lockheed Martin Orion docking hatch cover - 3D printed This 3-D printed Orion docking hatch cover is made of Polyetherketoneketone (PEKK), an advanced thermoplastic with electro-static dissipative capabilities. PEKK makes the hatch more affordable and faster to produce.

Orion, NASA’s spacecraft that will send astronauts to the Moon, is dubbed Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1) and will be the first integration mission with the world’s most powerful rocket, the Space Launch System.

The following flight, EM-2, will use more than 100 3D printed production parts on board, engineered in conjunction with Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and PADT.

Stratasys says NASA could meet key requirements for performance of 3D printed parts in space by using its advanced materials, ULTEM 9085 resin and the new Antero material while incorporating critical electro-static dissipative (ESD) functionality.

Antero, adds Stratasys, is suited to meet NASA’s requirements for heat and chemical resistance, along with the ability to withstand high mechanical loads.

Lockheed Martin is one of the first customers leveraging Stratasys’ Antero, using the new thermoplastic for a part situated outside of Orion’s docking hatch.

The part consists of six individual 3D printed components locked together to form a ring on the craft’s exterior.

“The demands of space travel require extremely high performance materials and the most rigorous manufacturing processes in the industry. Part integrity and repeatability are essential and must pass NASA’s demanding testing and validation process,” said Scott Sevcik, Vice President of Manufacturing at Stratasys.

“Based on decades of experience delivering strong and lightweight additive manufacturing solutions for leaders across the aerospace industry, Stratasys technology is ideally suited to match the high-reliability manufacturing processes required for production parts in space exploration.”