Stratasys unveils range of advanced materials for production-grade 3D printing applications

Stratasys has unveiled several new durable, temperature and chemical resistant FDM thermoplastics, to meet the specific requirements of 3D printing applications in manufacturing.

The materials include Antero 840CN03, for the Stratasys F900 3D printer, and Diran 410MF07 and ABS-ESD7 for the Stratasys F370 3D printer.

Each of these thermoplastics are well-suited to handle the requirements of manufacturing applications in industries such as automotive and aerospace to engineer advanced 3D printed jigs and fixtures, tooling, prototypes, and production parts.

Suited for aerospace and industrial applications, the new Antero material is formulated to create highly customised tooling and parts with ESD performance, and is ideal for printing high temperature- and chemical-resistant parts with ultra-low outgassing and exceptional wear properties.

Brian Kaplun, Senior Manager for Advanced Manufacturing at Lockheed Martin Space, said: “Manufacturing spacecraft poses intense material challenges in the development of parts that exhibit the right attributes.”

“One of those challenges is getting the right ESD properties, among other and physical and mechanical characteristics.”

“Stratasys Antero ESD fits our needs for outgassing and electrostatic dissipative properties in a strong but lightweight additive manufacturing material.”

Adam Pawloski, Vice President of Manufacturing Solutions at Stratasys, said: “We see growing adoption of 3D printing in production environments, yet engineers and designers struggle with thermoplastics that just can’t match the extreme requirements of manufacturing-based applications.”

“Our thermoplastics can remove these barriers to accelerate adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing settings, allowing users to design and create faster, while minimising cists often associated with traditional approaches.”