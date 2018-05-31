Straumann adds JUVORA dental disc to its portfolio

Straumann, an implant, restorative and regenerative dentistry, has added the JUVORA dental disc to its portfolio.

The company will provide milled JUVORA frameworks, distributing the dental disc as part of the Straumann CARES digital solutions system.

Suitable for fixed and removable prosthetics, such as implant dentures, full and partial dentures and overdentures, crowns and bridges, JUVORA prosthetics are made entirely of implantable PEEK-OPTIMA polymer from Invibio Biomaterial Solutions.

Straumann CARES digital solutions are facilitating dentistry's migration to digital-design techniques and workflows.

The move to combine this with high-performance polymers is providing new digital production and treatment options for dentists and patients.

This flexible material enables the absorption of shock in the masticatory system, protecting the device and patient, especially in cases of bruxism which can lead to parafunction.

It also offers the potential for the CAD/CAM milling of JUVORA-based solutions up to three times faster than an equivalent titanium product.

Since PEEK-OPTIMA Natural was launched as the world’s first implantable PEEK polymer more than 15 years ago, Invibio and Juvora have incorporated the use of high-performance polymers in long-term implantable medical-device applications such as Spine, Arthroscopy, Trauma and Dental.