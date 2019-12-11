Sulapac and Stora Enso collaborate for new sustainable straw

Sulapac and Stora Enso have launched a renewable and microplastic-free straw to combat the global problem of plastic waste.

The straws are based on Sulapac’s patent pending material innovation. The main components are renewable materials such as wood and plant-based binders.

As the straw is microplastic-free, it has been designed to be fully biodegradable in different environments.

The straw complies with existing waste systems and is designed to be recycled via industrial composting.

The first customers include Finnair’s lounges in Helsinki replacing their plastic and paper straws, food delivery platform Wolt, the alcoholic beverage brand company Altia, Hotel St. George, and vegan café Kippo.

In the first phase the straws will be available in Europe and a global roll out will follow. For end-consumers, the straws will be available in January via Biofutura.com, an online store specialised in compostable tableware and packaging, and an online retailer Verkkokauppa.com.

Sulapac CEO Suvi Haimi, explains: “There’s clearly a large demand for our product that both fulfills the sustainability criteria and has superior usability. Like all Sulapac materials, the straw is 100 per cent microplastic-free. It is designed to mimic nature; if the straw accidentally ends up in the ocean, it acts like a birch leaf and does not harm the ecosystem.”

Marcus Dehlin, Head of Business Alliances, Stora Enso, added: “Billions of plastic straws are produced and used every week, creating harmful waste that often end up in the sea. This renewable and biodegradable material can replace fossil-based materials and help combat plastic waste. Our cooperation with Sulapac allows us to explore new types of innovative and scalable materials and widen our offering of renewable solutions.”