Superfos provides effective branding solution for Al Wefag Trading & Manufacturing Company

Superfos, a Berry Global company has developed a unique pack and display solution for Al Wefag Trading & Manufacturing Company, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading producers of quality sweet and savoury snacking products.

The Superfos Unipak tub features special holes in the lid that allow the display of up to 10 of Al Wefag’s Borgat pop-up lollipops.

The company says in particular, the Unipak has proved to be more durable and practical than the containers previously used by Al Wefag.

Both the container and lid are made entirely from polypropylene, making the pack fully recyclable.

Due to clear IML guidelines from Superfos, the Al Wefag in-house graphic designer could work on the designs for the tub and the Superfos team was always available in case technical support was needed.

“Although we had previously sold the Borgat lollipops in tubs with holes in the lid for 3D display, this solution was easily damageable and required a labour-intensive additional cardboard insert for branding,” explains Mohammed Yousuf Makba.

“Now, the UniPak tub with the special lid full of holes provides unique on-shelf impact with in-mould labelling, plus flawless functionality. We can skip the cardboard insert and the lollipops look outstanding on shelf – in every sense of the word.”