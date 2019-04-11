Sustainable manufacturer set to break into wider UK market with Smartawood

Pioneering sustainable material Smartawood is set to break into the wider UK market thanks to funding from investment company Thincats.

Smartawood is made by Plastecowood, based in North Wales, and is produced through the recycling of segregated waste, as an ecological alternative to wood, virgin plastic and concrete.

Plastecowood’s specialist team offers a bespoke design and build service where Smartawood can be used for specific applications such as purpose-built carrier frames, shed and shelters, potato boxes, boardwalks, display benches and a myriad of other applications.

Paul Segal, Commercial Director at Plastecowood, said: “The drive to use recycled products in the UK has taken a long time to gain traction and the manufacturing sector has been slow to risk using recyclate for input material.”

“It’s taken time for the market to be receptive to such products and there is still some resistance in spite of the environmental drivers.”

“Plastecowood offers a unique proposition using low grade recycled plastic that would otherwise be destined for landfill and our customers are recognising the benefits of the product, as it requires no maintenance, long-life, extremely robust and attractive and which enhance their environmental credentials and complemental their CSR programmes.”

“Our product proves that there is a sustainable solution to our plastics waste problem within the UK and that it’s cost effective. We need to see more companies endorsing these innovative solutions that will put the UK at the forefront of sustainable economics.”